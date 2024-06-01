Chesterfield fans enjoy the win over AFC Fylde.Chesterfield fans enjoy the win over AFC Fylde.
Chesterfield fans enjoy the win over AFC Fylde.

'No stopping us' - Take a look at these fan pictures from Chesterfield's win over AFC Fylde last season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Jun 2024, 13:08 BST
There was simply no stopping the mighty Spireites last season.

It finished a little closer in the end but Spireites actually led the league by a whopping 20 points after this win over AFC Fylde.

Our photographer Jason Chadwick was on hand back in March to capture these faces in the crowd, who saw Spireites cruise to victory.

Take a look and see who you know.

Get all the latest Spireites news, here.

Chesterfield fans enjoy the win over AFC Fylde.

1. Spireites 4 AFC Fylde 1

Chesterfield fans enjoy the win over AFC Fylde. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans enjoy the win over AFC Fylde.

2. Spireites 4 AFC Fylde 1

Chesterfield fans enjoy the win over AFC Fylde. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield v Fylde, fans gallery

3. Spireites 4 AFC Fylde 1

Chesterfield v Fylde, fans gallery Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans enjoy the win over AFC Fylde.

4. Spireites 4 AFC Fylde 1

Chesterfield fans enjoy the win over AFC Fylde. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AFC FyldeSpireitesChesterfield