Webb has overseen two successive wins against Eastleigh and Dagenham and Redbridge and he will be in charge again at Edgeley Park.

“In terms of my position, I can just reiterate from day-to-day I am giving my best to get these lads more points on the board and give the supporters something to sing about,” Webb said at Monday morning’s pre-match press conference.

"John Croot (chief executive) spoke to me again today and said take the game tomorrow and going forward it is day-by-day like I keep saying which I fully understand and I am on board with. There is no pressure from myself to know what is going on.

Danny Webb.

"We have got a bit of clarity now with the manager leaving and that is one thing now that the players know that won’t be happening going forward.

"It takes time to tick things off the list of what is next, it does not all happen overnight and I suppose as a club it is going quite well at the moment on the pitch. We have just got to make sure tomorrow night is not the night we lower our standards.”

Webb told the DT that he ‘loves’ the club and the town and he repeated a similar message on Monday morning.

He added: "In terms of me, my biggest thing, especially after the last year or so, I want to enjoy my life, I want to enjoy coming into work, I want to enjoy the people I work for and with and that could not be more of the case at this football club.

"At the moment all I am focusing on is tomorrow night.