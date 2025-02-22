There was no post-match reaction from the Chesterfield camp after the 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town on Saturday due to a serious-looking injury suffered by Tyrone Williams.

The defender was stretchered off in the first-half after colliding with Ryan Boot. Both sets of players showed immediate concern as the physios were called on.

The centre-back was carried off to hospital after a lengthy stoppage in play which resulted in 11 minutes being added on at the end of the first-half. Williams was given a warm reception by both sets of fans.

Manager Paul Cook apologised to the local media after the game and understandably didn't think it was appropriate to talk about a game of football given the concerns.

The Spireites lost the game at the County Ground 1-0, with Kabongo Tshimanga winning and scoring a second-half penalty.