No post-match reaction from Chesterfield camp after Swindon Town defeat due to defender injury
The defender was stretchered off in the first-half after colliding with Ryan Boot. Both sets of players showed immediate concern as the physios were called on.
The centre-back was carried off to hospital after a lengthy stoppage in play which resulted in 11 minutes being added on at the end of the first-half. Williams was given a warm reception by both sets of fans.
Manager Paul Cook apologised to the local media after the game and understandably didn't think it was appropriate to talk about a game of football given the concerns.
The Spireites lost the game at the County Ground 1-0, with Kabongo Tshimanga winning and scoring a second-half penalty.
