Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
Recorded his 12th clean sheet of the season. Did well to deal with a powerful long-range free-kick from former Spireite Whelan at 0-0. His other saves were routine but he stayed alert from crosses and through-balls. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 7
Got up and down all game. Looked to go forward with his passing, not eveything came off, but the ideas were there. A rocket of a shot in the second-half whistled just wide. What a goal that would have been. Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Ash Palmer 8
Very good. Did really well to keep jumping in front of former Spireite Tshimanga to get a foot in and pinch the ball back. Apart from one late tackle that got him booked, he kept Tshimanga quiet. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Jamie Grimes 10
A captain's performance. Two goals and a clean sheet to seal the title and promotion. No-one deserves it more than him. My man of the match. Photo: Cameron Smith