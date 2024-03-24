Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood 3-0 to seal the National League title and promotion to the EFL. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood 3-0 to seal the National League title and promotion to the EFL. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood 3-0 to seal the National League title and promotion to the EFL. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'No-one deserved it more' - our player ratings as Chesterfield clinch National League title and EFL promotion

Chesterfield sealed the National League title and promotion to the Football League after beating Boreham Wood 3-0.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th Mar 2024, 10:14 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Recorded his 12th clean sheet of the season. Did well to deal with a powerful long-range free-kick from former Spireite Whelan at 0-0. His other saves were routine but he stayed alert from crosses and through-balls.

Recorded his 12th clean sheet of the season. Did well to deal with a powerful long-range free-kick from former Spireite Whelan at 0-0. His other saves were routine but he stayed alert from crosses and through-balls. Photo: Tina Jenner

Got up and down all game. Looked to go forward with his passing, not eveything came off, but the ideas were there. A rocket of a shot in the second-half whistled just wide. What a goal that would have been.

Got up and down all game. Looked to go forward with his passing, not eveything came off, but the ideas were there. A rocket of a shot in the second-half whistled just wide. What a goal that would have been. Photo: Cameron Smith

Very good. Did really well to keep jumping in front of former Spireite Tshimanga to get a foot in and pinch the ball back. Apart from one late tackle that got him booked, he kept Tshimanga quiet.

Very good. Did really well to keep jumping in front of former Spireite Tshimanga to get a foot in and pinch the ball back. Apart from one late tackle that got him booked, he kept Tshimanga quiet. Photo: Jan Kruger

A captain's performance. Two goals and a clean sheet to seal the title and promotion. No-one deserves it more than him. My man of the match.

A captain's performance. Two goals and a clean sheet to seal the title and promotion. No-one deserves it more than him. My man of the match. Photo: Cameron Smith

