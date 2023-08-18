News you can trust since 1855
No immediate loan plans for two Chesterfield youngster after summer arrivals

There does not appear to be any immediate plans to send youngsters Bailey Hobson and Harley Curtis out on loan at the moment.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST

The pair, both 20, arrived in the summer, Hobson from Alfreton Town and Curtis from Ipswich Town.

The duo did well in pre-season but are yet to get any minutes in the first three games of the season.

Asked by the DT if they could be loaned out, coach Danny Webb said: “If it continues where lads like that are not involved that might be a discussion. There might be a knock on the door from the player themselves.

Bailey Hobson. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Bailey Hobson. Picture: Tina Jenner.
“You have to keep a certain amount of players around, selfishly, for the benefit of the team and the club to make sure you have got back-up. At the minute, those two lads have been really strong back-up.

“There is nothing to say they won’t be the main men soon but we have won three games out of three so the back-up, I imagine, will continue to be the back-up, until your hand is forced otherwise.

“They have trained fantastic, they are excellent players, good lads, but you can’t let too many go out on loan or you leave yourself short.”

Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday at home to Oldham Athletic (12.30pm).

