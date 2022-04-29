Town are currently sixth in the National League table with four games remaining, including two this bank holiday weekend, with Bromley away on Saturday before hosting Stockport County on Monday.

Come Monday tea-time, the Blues could have sealed a top seven finish, be back in the race for the top three or be looking over their shoulder at the teams behind them.

“Sooner we get mathematically in there, it would not be a sigh of relief as such, but you can get really positive about the journey going forward,” Danny Webb told the DT. “But we don’t want it to be a one-game journey if we get in the play-offs, we want it to be a three-game journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield are sixth in the National League with four games remaining.

"There are some good teams in eighth, ninth and tenth who still probably think they can sneak in there if they win every game, Dagenham being one of them. There is a seven-point gap between us and Dagenham, as soon as you make that mathematically impossible for them to catch us, the sooner we can focus on finishing as high as we can and focus on who we could have in the play-offs and gear up to beating that team.

"We are probably the team that people think ‘let’s play Chesterfield, they are on their knees at the minute,’ so it is going to be a challenge."

Webb has experienced promotion from the National League before with Leyton Orient so he knows how special it is.

He said: “It is the best feeling in the world. If we can do it with the setbacks we have had, credit to us.

“Excuses go out of the window now, supporters want to see us give it our best shot to get this club to where it belongs.

"We have got to back ourselves, we have got to believe that whoever we play, whether it be tomorrow or in the play-offs, we win. We have to get over the line by any means neccessary.”

Chesterfield’s hopes of finishing third are slim, with Halifax four points above them, but they have not given hope of catching them just yet.

"If you get 12 points you are probably going to finish there (third) considering there are a few games between the teams above us,” Webb added.

“It will be tough but we will take each game as it comes.