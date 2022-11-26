The Spireites won 2-0 at Plough Lane thanks to goals from Armando Dobra and Jeff King.

Jackson said: “I don't want to make excuses, I thought Chesterfield were excellent, they are a good side, they have got a lot of players with Football League pedigree and a manager who has been there and done it.

“They are flying high in the National League and I fully expect them to be right amongst it for promotion.

Johnnie Jackson, manager of AFC Wimbledon.

"Credit to them because they are a good team, they were the better team on the day, I just felt we let them off the hook a little bit.

"It is disappointing to go out of the cup because obviously we wanted to advance but it was not to be.”

Jackson, whose League Two side were 10-unbeaten before kick-off, said his team’s performance was ‘flat.’

He added: "We had a little period at the end of the first-half where we got to grips with it and were on the front-foot but we got pegged back with the goal we conceded which was disappointing.

"We had to try and reset at half-time and I thought we had a period again where I thought we were in the ascendancy, we had a couple of chances which on another day we convert and equalise to go 1-1, and it could have been different.

“We did not test the keeper enough and in the end they got the second and probably ran out comfortable winners.

