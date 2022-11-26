'No excuses' - AFC Wimbledon boss admits Chesterfield ran out 'comfortable winners' in FA Cup win
AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson admitted Chesterfield were the ‘better’ team and ran out ‘comfortable winners’.
The Spireites won 2-0 at Plough Lane thanks to goals from Armando Dobra and Jeff King.
Jackson said: “I don't want to make excuses, I thought Chesterfield were excellent, they are a good side, they have got a lot of players with Football League pedigree and a manager who has been there and done it.
“They are flying high in the National League and I fully expect them to be right amongst it for promotion.
Most Popular
"Credit to them because they are a good team, they were the better team on the day, I just felt we let them off the hook a little bit.
"It is disappointing to go out of the cup because obviously we wanted to advance but it was not to be.”
Jackson, whose League Two side were 10-unbeaten before kick-off, said his team’s performance was ‘flat.’
He added: "We had a little period at the end of the first-half where we got to grips with it and were on the front-foot but we got pegged back with the goal we conceded which was disappointing.
"We had to try and reset at half-time and I thought we had a period again where I thought we were in the ascendancy, we had a couple of chances which on another day we convert and equalise to go 1-1, and it could have been different.
“We did not test the keeper enough and in the end they got the second and probably ran out comfortable winners.
"We just did not quite find our levels today.”