Nine players leave Chesterfield after promotion to EFL

Chesterfield have confirmed their retained list following the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Leaving the club this summer will be Jeff King, Laurence Maguire, Bailey Clements, Harley Curtis, Luke Chadwick, George Wilkinson, Sam Hooper, Archie White and Alexander Duhameau.

Ollie Banks and Michael Jacobs have triggered contract extensions for the 2024/2025 campaign.

Harry Tyrer and Miguel Freckleton have both returned to their parent clubs following their loans.

Laurence Maguire is one of the players leaving Chesterfield this summer.

Following the signing for Kane Drummond from Macclesfield on Thursday, the Spireites have 18 players on their books ahead of their return to the EFL.

Maguire, who has been on loan at Crawley Town this season, came through the academy and was the longest-serving player in the squad, having made his debut in 2016.

King departs after three years and more than 100 appearances.

Clements made almost 30 appearances across two years at the club, including starting the play-off final 12 months ago.

Curtis, a summer signing a year ago after impressing on trial, only managed a handful of outings, while Chadwick, Wilkinson, Hooper, White and Duhameau were academy players who were loaned out to local clubs at different points.

Players under contract

Ryan Boot

Ryheem Sheckleford

Ash Palmer

Tyrone Williams

Jamie Grimes

Branden Horton

Mike Jones

Tom Naylor

Darren Oldaker

Liam Mandeville

Bailey Hobson

Armando Dobra

James Berry

Ryan Colclough

Will Grigg

Joe Quigley

Kane Drummond (new signing)

Connor Cook

Contract extension triggered 2024/25

Ollie Banks

Michael Jacobs

Players returning to parent clubs after loans

Harry Tyrer

Miguel Freckleton

Players released