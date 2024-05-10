Nine players leave Chesterfield after promotion to EFL
Leaving the club this summer will be Jeff King, Laurence Maguire, Bailey Clements, Harley Curtis, Luke Chadwick, George Wilkinson, Sam Hooper, Archie White and Alexander Duhameau.
Ollie Banks and Michael Jacobs have triggered contract extensions for the 2024/2025 campaign.
Harry Tyrer and Miguel Freckleton have both returned to their parent clubs following their loans.
Following the signing for Kane Drummond from Macclesfield on Thursday, the Spireites have 18 players on their books ahead of their return to the EFL.
Maguire, who has been on loan at Crawley Town this season, came through the academy and was the longest-serving player in the squad, having made his debut in 2016.
King departs after three years and more than 100 appearances.
Clements made almost 30 appearances across two years at the club, including starting the play-off final 12 months ago.
Curtis, a summer signing a year ago after impressing on trial, only managed a handful of outings, while Chadwick, Wilkinson, Hooper, White and Duhameau were academy players who were loaned out to local clubs at different points.
Players under contract
- Ryan Boot
- Ryheem Sheckleford
- Ash Palmer
- Tyrone Williams
- Jamie Grimes
- Branden Horton
- Mike Jones
- Tom Naylor
- Darren Oldaker
- Liam Mandeville
- Bailey Hobson
- Armando Dobra
- James Berry
- Ryan Colclough
- Will Grigg
- Joe Quigley
- Kane Drummond (new signing)
- Connor Cook
Contract extension triggered 2024/25
- Ollie Banks
- Michael Jacobs
Players returning to parent clubs after loans
- Harry Tyrer
- Miguel Freckleton
Players released
- Jeff King
- Laurence Maguire
- Bailey Clements
- Harley Curtis
- Luke Chadwick
- George Wilkinson
- Sam Hooper
- Archie White
- Alexander Duhameau
