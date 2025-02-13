Nine goals as Derbyshire United take on Football 4 Charities in latest fundraising match

Eastwood CFC hosted the latest match.
Eastwood CFC hosted the latest match.
Eastwood CFC was the venue as Football 4 Charities hosted Derbyshire United in a game of two halves.

United rocketed into a 3-0 lead in the first half, with Dean Spencer rounding the keeper on his debut to open the scoring, before adding a second one on one shortly after.

Mark Beardmore, also a debutant, hit the third of the afternoon midway through the first half after a clever ball down the left hand side.

F4C grabbed one back before the break, a through ball saw the striker one on one, slotting past Josh Newborough, who made a number of impressive stops throughout the first half before being replaced at half time through injury.

With nine new players involved in the occasion, DUFC made 11 changes at the break and lost the second half 5-0 to end the game on the wrong side of a 6-3 scoreline, but raised an additional £120 introducing the second half 11, plus a further sub, and begin building the chemistry for future games.

The event raised £250 towards the Kenya Project, plus 14 players involved have been sponsored for the season, adding an additional £1050.

It means United have already fundraised enough in February to send 17 children in Kenya to school for a full academic year.

Speaking after the game, joint managers Jay and James said: “We always planned to play everyone for 45 minutes, we could’ve stuck with the first 11 and won the game, but that’s not what we’re about.

“We raised some serious cash for a serious cause, and all 23 players were laughing and smiling at the bar, there’s two victories right there that we are proud of.”

