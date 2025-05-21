There will be a rebuilding job at Chesterfield this summer, with only around nine players definitely under contract for the next campaign, so it should be a busy period.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at who has been released elsewhere...
1. Dillon Phillips
Chesterfield may want to add a permanent goalkeeper rather than go down the loan route again and Phillips, 29, has featured for Charlton Athletic, Cardiff City and most recently Rotherham United, playing 33 times in League One last season for the Millers. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Kyle Knoyle
The right-back has just been released by League One play-off semi-finalists Stockport County. The 28-year-old featured in every game in the second-half of the season except three after returning from injury. He helped them win the League Two title in 2024 and finish third in League One this season. The former Doncaster Rovers man was also named in the League Two Team of the Season in 2021. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Grant Hanley
The Scotland international centre-back is available after Bimingham City opted not to extend his deal. He joined in January and played 14 times as they won the League One title in style. The 33-year-old has won the Championship three times with Newcastle United and Norwich City and he spent six years at Blackburn Rovers, some of which was in the Premier League. Photo: Euan Cherry
4. Harlee Dean
Just like Hanley, Dean is another no-nonsese experienced centre-half. The 33-year-old is searching for a new club after being released by Reading, making 19 appearances in League One last season. With nearly 250 appearances for Brentford and more than 200 for Birmingham City, he knows what it is all about. Photo: Graham Chadwick