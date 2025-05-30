Let’s take a look at nine former Chesterfield players who have already moved on this summer...
1. Jack Clarke
The 26-year-old attacker, who showed plenty of potential but struggled with injuries at Chesterfield, has just signed for Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North after leaving Eastbourne Borough. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Bailey Clements
The title-winning left-back has linked-up with former Spireites manager James Rowe at King's Lynn Town in the National League North. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Sam Clucas
The Spireites favourite, who went on to play in the Premier League, will come up against his old club after signing for Shrewsbury Town, who were relegated from League One last season. Photo: Pete Norton
4. George Carline
The popular defender, who was voted Chesterfield's Player of the Year in 2021, won the National League North title with Brackley Town and was named in the National League North Team of the Season, but he has opted to drop down to play for Harborough Town in the Southern Football League. Photo: Tina Jenner
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.