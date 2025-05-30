Bailey Clements won the National League with Chesterfield in 2024.Bailey Clements won the National League with Chesterfield in 2024.
Nine former Chesterfield players who have signed for new clubs this summer

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th May 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 11:37 BST
It is still early days but there are still plenty of deals being done.

Let’s take a look at nine former Chesterfield players who have already moved on this summer...

The 26-year-old attacker, who showed plenty of potential but struggled with injuries at Chesterfield, has just signed for Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North after leaving Eastbourne Borough.

1. Jack Clarke

The 26-year-old attacker, who showed plenty of potential but struggled with injuries at Chesterfield, has just signed for Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North after leaving Eastbourne Borough. Photo: Tina Jenner

The title-winning left-back has linked-up with former Spireites manager James Rowe at King's Lynn Town in the National League North.

2. Bailey Clements

The title-winning left-back has linked-up with former Spireites manager James Rowe at King's Lynn Town in the National League North. Photo: Tina Jenner

The Spireites favourite, who went on to play in the Premier League, will come up against his old club after signing for Shrewsbury Town, who were relegated from League One last season.

3. Sam Clucas

The Spireites favourite, who went on to play in the Premier League, will come up against his old club after signing for Shrewsbury Town, who were relegated from League One last season. Photo: Pete Norton

The popular defender, who was voted Chesterfield's Player of the Year in 2021, won the National League North title with Brackley Town and was named in the National League North Team of the Season, but he has opted to drop down to play for Harborough Town in the Southern Football League.

4. George Carline

The popular defender, who was voted Chesterfield's Player of the Year in 2021, won the National League North title with Brackley Town and was named in the National League North Team of the Season, but he has opted to drop down to play for Harborough Town in the Southern Football League. Photo: Tina Jenner

Related topics:Chesterfield
