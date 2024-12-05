Rovers sacked manager Matt Taylor this morning after their poor run of form.

The Gas, who last 2-0 at Birmingham at the weekend, have won only six out of 19 league games this season to leave them two points above the drop zone.

Former Chesterfield defender, and ex-Wales boss, Rob Page has been named as a 10/1 shot, while Richardson is rated as more of a long-shot option in the latest odds, relesaed by BonusCodeBets.

Page ended his illustrious career at Spireites in 2011 after three seasons at the club.

He then went on make a name for himself in management by guiding Wales to the 2022 World Cup, their first appearance on the big stage since 1958.