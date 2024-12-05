Former Chesterfield defender Rob Page is rated as a 10/1 shot for the vacant Bristol Rovers job.placeholder image
Former Chesterfield defender Rob Page is rated as a 10/1 shot for the vacant Bristol Rovers job.

Next Bristol Rovers manager odds: Former Chesterfield defender and ex-Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United man in the running for Rovers hot-seat

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Dec 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 14:13 BST
Former Spireites assistant manager Leam Richardson and defender Rob Page are said to be in the running for the vacant manager’s job at Bristol Rovers.

Rovers sacked manager Matt Taylor this morning after their poor run of form.

The Gas, who last 2-0 at Birmingham at the weekend, have won only six out of 19 league games this season to leave them two points above the drop zone.

Former Chesterfield defender, and ex-Wales boss, Rob Page has been named as a 10/1 shot, while Richardson is rated as more of a long-shot option in the latest odds, relesaed by BonusCodeBets.

Page ended his illustrious career at Spireites in 2011 after three seasons at the club.

He then went on make a name for himself in management by guiding Wales to the 2022 World Cup, their first appearance on the big stage since 1958.

Richardson was assistant manager at Chesterfield and Portsmouth under Paul Cook, and has plenty of managerial experience in his own right after spells at Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United.

4/1

1. Lee Cattermole

4/1 Photo: Getty Images

4/1

2. Des Buckingham

4/1 Photo: Getty Images

7/1

3. Michael Appleton

7/1 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

8/1

4. Steven Schumacher

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

