Newton George and Dragon win to knock Renishaw off top spot of Chesterfield Sunday League

It was a point each for Clay Cross United and Dronfield Wanderers.

Renishaw’s cause wasn’t helped by being reduced to ten men following Karl Knowles dismissal.

Harry Rodosthenous scored Welfare’s goal but two goals each from Nathan Flint and Lewis Macaskill secured the points for Newton who now have a three point cushion at the top of the table.

After a disappointing start to their 2021/22 campaign Doe Lea have turned things around in dramatic fashion, so much so that their 1-0 win at Bolsover Town, Craig King scoring the games only goal, earned them a fourth straight win.

Clay Cross United go forward

Brampton Bar Gas Bar and Bites find themselves eight points adrift of the second bottom side following a predictable 4-0 defeat at the hands of Britannia who are third in the table.

This was Britannia’s first outing since October 24th but there were no signs of rustiness in their performance as goals from Nico DeGirolamo, Mitchell Mullins and substitutes Billy Page and Declan Sorrell eased them to victory.

New Whitt Social had a good day as their visit to Clowne Wanderers proved to be fruitful as Elliott Nunn and Harvey Nunn were amongst the goals in a 3-0 victory.

Butchers Arms lead at the top of HKL TWO has been reduced to two points after they were held to a draw by Hollingwood Athletic despite Hollingwood playing part of the game with ten men after Mark Hadfield saw red. Reece Nuttall hit a fine hat-trick for Hollingwood.

Clay Cross United [light blue] drew 1-1 with Dronfield Wanderers in Division Five.

Clowne Wanderers Reserves won at Hepthorne Lane.

Butchers’ game with Hollingwood produced eight goals as the game finished 4-4 whilst in stark contrast the Lane v Wanderers Reserves one was decided by a towering header from Carl Longmore for second placed Wanderers.

A 4-2 win for Crown Killamarsh over Hasland Club kept their title hopes alive. Simon Whitehouse was on target twice for Crown in the win, Niall O’Connor and David Sills once.

Played nine won nine was HKL THREE leaders Mutton’s record prior to kick off in their game at mid table Rangers but the ‘Gers’ brought the leaders winning run to an abrupt end in fine style as they strolled to an impressive 5-1 victory.

Clay Cross United clear the ball.

Luke Jackson took the plaudits scoring twice for the winners with Ryan Brown and Robbie Higginbottom plus an own goal accounting for Rangers other goals.

Mutton’s defeat was took advantage of by Glapwell Gladiators who won 5-2 at Holmebrook Valley Park, beating hosts Newbold Community Football Training to move to within three points of them in second place.

Spotted Frog beat Dronfield Town 3-0 to stay in third place and there was a high scoring game at Barnes Park where the hosts Grassmoor Sports were beaten 6-3 by Boot and Shoe, Dominic Hartshorne and Harry Oakley both scored twice for Boot and Shoe, Joe Oakley and sub Tom Burr once.

There were only three games in HKL FOUR and all three were low scoring affairs. Green Utd were the top scorers beating John Pye FC 3-0 whilst the divisions other winners were Contact Club who beat strugglers Derbyshire Peaks thanks to a solitary Tom Culf goal.

Leaders Espial were held to a 1-1 draw by Arkwright Town with Jordan Timmons scoring Espial’s goal which keeps them in first place, two points ahead of Contact Club who have three games in hand.

In HKL FIVE just two games took place and leaders Barlow Kingston Rovers extended their lead at the top to six points on the back of a fine 7-1 win at Brimington.

Tom Grant scored two of Rovers goals as did Brandon Barnett, Ed Biggin, Ritchie Yoshikawa and Dave Cameron also hitting the target.

The other game between Clay Cross Utd and Dronfield Wanderers ended in a stalemate, both sides scoring once, Gary Siddall for Utd, Luke McElhattan for Wanderers.

Wanderers are third in the table whilst Carr Vale Utd, who didn’t play are ‘sandwiched’ between Rovers and Wanderers in second place.

Palterton Sporting began the day in second place in HKL SIX and goals from Tom Harrison and Jordan Varnam in a 2-1 win at Spartans Reserves, their eighth in ten starts, saw them end it at the top of the division.

Bolsover Town Reserves did well, beating AFC Tiki 4-2 at their Stand Road home to move out of the bottom three. On the score sheet for Town were Sam Jackson, Ross Milnes, Liam Nichols and Callum Carpenter.