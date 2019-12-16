New-York based businessman rules out Chesterfield FC takeover bid

A New York-based businessman has dismissed speculation that he is interested in completing a takeover deal for Chesterfield FC.

Englishman Mark Campbell, whose background is in real estate, is believed to have been at Saturday’s FA Trophy defeat and had previously been given a tour of the ground.

But Mr Campbell told us this morning that he is not buying the club and his attendance at the match was as far it goes.

Campbell has this year tried to complete takeover deals for League One Sunderland and Scottish League One side Falkirk.

A deal to buy Falkirk collapsed in November after both parties could not reach an agreement after three months of discussions.

“As with any such deal, negotiations have led to changes being proposed from both sides,” a Falkirk club statement said.

“We have found Mark and his team open in all our dealings and wish to thank him for his willingness to engage with us.”

While Campbell told the Sunderland Echo in July that a deal to buy The Black Cats ended as the price to buy the club “dramatically changed.”

“We had the club valued and our price that we agreed to buy the club at the very start, when we first made the bid, dramatically changed as time went on,” he said.

“There were certain components of the deal at the end that weren’t going to work for the club.”

Last week Chesterfield FC Community Trust confirmed their interest in buying the club.

While a fans’ consortium has made a “last attempt” to buy it.