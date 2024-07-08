Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The League Two title race has taken a new twist with one of the clubs tipped to challenge for promotion losing their star man.

Macaulay Langstaff, who has scored 71 goals in 97 appearances for Notts County, has signed for Championship side Millwall for a fee reported to be £750,000.

After joining from Gateshead, the 27-year-old belted in 42 goals in the National League as the Magpies won promotion and then he followed that up by netting 28 times in League Two.

Notts are joint fifth favourites to win the title but their odds might tumble following Langstaff’s departure.

Macaulay Langstaff. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

They said in a statement: “While we share our fans’ disappointment that we won’t see Macaulay in the black and white next season, we’d like to reassure them that this deal represents excellent value for the club – and that we have, of course, been factoring his potential departure into our plans as we look to build a highly-competitive squad this summer.”

Chesterfield are the current favourites to win the league, with Gillingham, Doncaster Rovers, MK Dons and Carlisle United closely behind.

And manager Stuart Maynard, who named Langstaff as captain earlier this summer, added: “While we would have all loved to have kept him, his goals return was always going to make that incredibly difficult and it wouldn’t have been right for anyone to stand in his way.

“I’ve no doubt Macca will be a huge success at Millwall. He brings so much more than just goals – he’s ferocious in the press, tactically astute and a leader, hence my decision to give him the armband.