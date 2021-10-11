New Tupton stay top of the Hope Valley League table

Action from New Tupton's 4-2 win.

They were thankful to a superb hat-trick from Dan Stevenson and some sharp goal keeping from Brady Parker in the closing stages.

Tupton were soon in their stride and scored twice in a minute to take charge.

They hit the front on eight minutes when Ben Norman drove a low shot into the bottom corner of the Sheffield based visitors goal.

The lead was doubled immediately when Norman turned provider with a low cross that Stevenson slotted home.

On the quarter of an hour mark though JBM pulled a goal back when Dane Hurst scored from the penalty spot following a foul by the keeper.

Tupton were denied a penalty of their own when a cross from Joe Holmes appeared to be, but the referee waved away their claims.

With ten minutes to the break the visitors levelled when Khan raced in and fired past Parker to put the game into exciting territory for the second half.

Tupton were once again found themselves grateful to two goals in a minute and to Stevenson as he completed his hat-trick. He completed his brace thanks to a lovely ball from Norman to Jack Foulds.

Then Keeper Parker assisted with a long clearance that saw the speedy winger rise to head the ball over the approaching JBM keeper.