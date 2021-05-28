New Tupton Ivanhoe FC Festival of Football set for expansion

The New Tupton Ivanhoe FC Summer Festival of Football attracts 200 teams from across the Midlands and the North of England.

The festival is one of the largest grassroots football tournaments in the region attracting 200 teams from across the Midlands and the North of England.

And the 2021 version will now host 11 a-side games and has expanded from two to three weekends.

The fully booked tournament takes place at the Recreation Ground in Tupton over three weekends in June and July with competitions from U7s through to U18s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Hoult, Secretary of New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. said “Following the disappointment of having to cancel last year’s tournament, the coaches at the club were determined to come back bigger and better in 2021.”

Paula Towndrow, Director at head event sponsor Wilkins Vardy said: “We are really excited about becoming headline sponsor of the New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football.

"Wilkins Vardy has been serving the North Derbyshire since 1970 and it is great to be supporting the expansion of the tournament so more young people in our local communities can take part in grassroots football this summer.”

New Tupton Ivanhoe FC is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021 and was named the Derbyshire F.A. Grassroots Club of the year in 2020.