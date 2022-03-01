New Tupton take on Cheshire side Bollington (in red). Photo by Martin Roberts.

The Cheshire-based visitors took a fourth minute lead thanks to Sam Jordan who controlled the ball well before firing home from the edge of the box for what would be a half-time lead.

Within four minutes of the re-start it looked as though Tupton would fall further behind when referee Glanville awarded the visitors a penalty but keeper Kieran Fane went to his right to save the spot kick, although he was not to deny Bollington a second goal just three minutes later when Tom Long cut in to fire past the home custodian.

Tupton were offered a way back into the game with the award of another penalty which Culf stepped up to slot home after 63 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game then entered a remarkable stage with three goals in as many minutes, the first on 73 Jackson curled a wonderful free-kick home from 25 yards, before Jordan slotted home to regain Bollington’s lead.

But a third penalty of the game saw Culf pick his spot and level the scores at three apiece.