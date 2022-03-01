Penalties galore as New Tupton Ivanhoe draw thriller with Bollington
New Tupton Ivanhoe were grateful to a double from the penalty spot from James Culf and a wonder strike from Max Jackson to come from behind to take a point from fellow promotion challengers Bollington the Hope Valley League A Division on Saturday.
The Cheshire-based visitors took a fourth minute lead thanks to Sam Jordan who controlled the ball well before firing home from the edge of the box for what would be a half-time lead.
Within four minutes of the re-start it looked as though Tupton would fall further behind when referee Glanville awarded the visitors a penalty but keeper Kieran Fane went to his right to save the spot kick, although he was not to deny Bollington a second goal just three minutes later when Tom Long cut in to fire past the home custodian.
Tupton were offered a way back into the game with the award of another penalty which Culf stepped up to slot home after 63 minutes.
The game then entered a remarkable stage with three goals in as many minutes, the first on 73 Jackson curled a wonderful free-kick home from 25 yards, before Jordan slotted home to regain Bollington’s lead.
But a third penalty of the game saw Culf pick his spot and level the scores at three apiece.
In the closing stages it was Tupton that could have claimed all three points but Josh Kirkwood hit a sharp volley that flew inches over, before in the final minutes Liam Varley forced the visiting keeper into a smart save following a lovely free flowing move down the left before an enthralling game was brought to a close.