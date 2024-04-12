New Sky Sports deal for EFL announced - how it will affect your club
and live on Freeview channel 276
From 2024/2025 to 2028/2029, a total of 1,059 EFL matches will be shown as part of a ‘record’ five-year deal worth a total of £895m.
Each season there will be a minimum of the following shown:
- 328 Championship matches
- 248 League One matches
- 248 League Two matches
- All 15 play-off matches
- All 93 Carabao Cup matches
- All 127 EFL Trophy matches
Each league weekend fixture round will see 10 live EFL fixtures shown with five matches from the Championship and five from League One and League Two.
As well as that, all opening, final day, and midweek fixtures will be shown live, as will all games played on bank holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day alongside the matches played in Sky Bet League One and League Two during international breaks.
The 3pm ‘blackout’ will remain so the matches broadcasted will be outside of this time.
The new deal will effectively replace the current red button coverage and the EFL's domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.
With the increase in the number of live matches, Sky Sports and the EFL say they will introduce a ‘new commitment’ for clubs and fans which will provide longer notice periods on TV selections.
Chief executive of the EFL, Trevor Birch, said: "The EFL is an iconic sports property and one of the biggest and best attended Leagues in European football. This increased investment and coverage from Sky Sports will showcase much more of our compelling match action to fans, while delivering record rights values as we seek to make our clubs sustainable at all levels.”
Sky Sports managing director, Jonathan Licht, said: "This is the biggest deal in football, in terms of the number of matches being broadcast and we look forward to working with the EFL and its 72 member clubs to give fans the most entertaining viewing experience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.