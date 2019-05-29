New Matlock Town signing using Eden Hazard as his role model

Piteu Crouz is one of Chelsea star Eden Hazard’s biggest fans and with Hazard being one of the most dangerous attacking players in world football, he is not a bad role model for Matlock Town’s new winger.

Crouz (22) made the short trip up the A6 from Belper Town where he was the Evo-Stik East Division’s player of the year last term.

He made his mark against the Gladiators last season, claiming assists as Belper scored from his crosses in both the pre season friendly and then in the Derbyshire Senior Cup quarter final when Matlock won 2-1 at the Proctor Cars Stadium last December.

“Eden Hazard’s my idol” said Crouz. “I watch him all of the time and want to play as close to him as I can.”

That may seem a tough challenge but Crouz does not lack confidence and he may play a key role this term with Matlock’s talisman wide man Craig King being ruled out for a long time with a knee injury.

“I want to try and do what I did last season with Belper. It’s a league higher with Matlock so it’ll be harder but I want to excite the fans," he said.

Marcus Marshall signs new contract

"From a team point of view a top six finish is a minimum, personally I want to score goals. I got twelve last season at Belper, I’ll be looking for fifteen this year.”

Cameroonian Crouz started out with Leeds United before playing for a number of non league clubs including Goole and Tadcaster Albion before being snapped up by the Nailers at the start of last season.

"He says manager Steve Kittrick being in charge was a huge factor in attracting him to Matlock and he can’t wait for the chance to test himself in the Evo-Stik NPL’s top tier.

“ The manager was a big factor in me coming here, I’d heard about the way he plays," he added.

"I like to play football. I came here with Belper last year in the cup and liked Matlock’s style of play that night, the pitch was decent and I like the area and the stadium. I’m just looking forward to getting started, hopefully we’ll have a good season and show the fans that we’re up for the challenge.”