TNT Sports, previously known as BT Sport, has chosen the Spireites’ home clash against Oldham Athletic on Saturday, August 19 for live coverage and the fixture will now kick-off at 12.30pm instead of 3pm.

The two teams are among the favourites to win promotion from the National League this season and they go head-to-head in the first month of the campaign.

Both sides have done some smart transfer business so far and many expect them to be fighting it out for the title so the game will be an opportunity for either team to grab an early advantage.

Last season Chesterfield won 2-0 at Boundary Park, while the Latics won 1-0 in Derbyshire.

The other matches selected for TV coverage are: