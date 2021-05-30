New Ilkeston Town signing targets promotion

Promotion is the target for Ilkeston's new man.

The 20-year-old striker has joined up with Martin Carruthers' squad having been released by Notts County, a loan spell at Grantham Town having been his most recent port of call.

And he's now delighted to be part of the setup at the New Manor Ground.

He said: "The gaffer messaged me to come down for training about about three weeks ago now to have a look at me. I guess I impressed and it’s kind of gone quickly from there to be honest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The facilities for a club at this level are unreal and now with the 4G you can’t really go wrong. The manager was also a big factor because I know him and I know he’ll push to get the best out of me in the right way."

Campbell made just one senior appearance at Notts County, that being in a League Cup tie against Middlesbrough, but cites his time at Meadow Lane, as well as the coaches he worked with there, as being a huge benefit to his career.

He said: "Obviously being at a pro team is everyone's dream and it helps a lot because you’re training everyday with quality players, so I think it’s helped me with the tactical and positional side of the game.

"My biggest influences I would say were my U16 coach who moved me from centre midfield to a striker, and then my U18s coach because he worked hard with me to get the best out of me. There was Kevin Nolan too because he was the first manager to give me a chance and believe in me to give me my first pro contract."

Two loan spells at Grantham Town continued to aid Campbell's development, including three goals in the 2019/20 season.

He said: "I feel like I’ve come to grips with how the game's played at this level now and hopefully I can kick on this year and score a lot of goals and win a lot of games with Ilkeston.

"The fans can expect a hard-working striker that will put his body about and be a handful and hopefully chip in with some goals too.