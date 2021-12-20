The advice comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country, forcing dozens of matches to be postponed over the weekend, including the Spireites’ games against Guiseley and Notts County.

Here’s some of the guidance clubs have received to help reduce the risk of infection...

CHANGING ROOMS AND TEAM MEETINGS

The FA has issued new updated guidance to National League clubs about Covid-19.

Changing rooms can be used. However, players and staff should minimise use of changing facilities where possible to avoid prolonged contact with people in a crowded space.

Other precautions should be considered like social distancing, wearing a mask during team meetings and ensuring thorough ventilation.

Masks should be worn when entering, exiting and moving around a facility unless exempt.

TRAVELLING TO GAMES

All participants may travel to games with no restrictions in place for domestic travel. Travelling in cars is permitted, however this does mean that they will likely be in close contact and should manage any risks linked to this. Any international travel should be in line with Government advice. Players and clubs should consider how they can reduce the likelihood of close contact occurring.

LATERAL FLOW TESTS

Fully-vaccinated contacts of someone with Covid-19 should take rapid lateral flow tests every day for seven days. If you test positive or develop symptoms, you need to self-isolate for 10 days.

KEEPING EQUIPMENT CLEAN

Facilities should be cleaned daily, including identifying high-contact touch points for more regular cleaning and frequent cleaning of work areas and equipment between use. Shared training equipment should be cleaned after each individual use. More waste facilities and rubbish collection points should be provided. Any non-essential items that may be difficult to clean should be removed.

ADVICE FOR CLOSE CONTACT AND SELF-ISOLATION