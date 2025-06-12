New format introduced for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

A new format for this season’s Carabao Cup has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season’s 2025/2026 competition has a four-team preliminary round ahead of round one due to nine Premier League teams being involved in European football. The reasoning is to reduce the number of clubs in round one and round two in order to accommodate all top-flight European clubs in round three.

The preliminary round will consist of the two promoted clubs from the National League, Barnet and Oldham Athletic, and the clubs who finished in 21st and 22nd place in League Two, Accrington Stanley and Newport County. The ties will be regionalised, with Accrington playing Oldham and Barnet going up against Newport County. Chesterfield will not be involved in the preliminary round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The round one draw will take place live on Sky Sports News at 4:30pm on Thursday, June 23, as part of the EFL’s fixture release day.

Carabao Cup.

The Spireites exited the competition at the first round stage last season, losing 2-1 away at Derby County. Newcastle United lifted the trophy at Wembley, beating Liverpool 2-1 in the final.

Carabao Cup 2025/26 round dates:

Preliminary round: w/c 4 August 2025

Round one: w/c 11 August 2025

Round two: w/c 25 August 2025

Round three: w/c 15 September and w/c 22 September 2025*

Round four: w/c 27 October 2025

Round five: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-final first leg: w/c 12 January 2026

Semi-final second leg: w/c 2 February 2026

Final: Sunday 22 March 2026