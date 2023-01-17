New date confirmed for Chesterfield's huge National League clash at Wrexham

The fixture at the Racecourse Ground has been postponed twice this season because of a waterlogged pitch and because of the Spireites’ FA Cup replay against West Brom tonight.

The game has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 28 (7.45pm).

It means Town will have as many as eight matches to play in February.

Chsterfield will travel to Wrexham at the end of February.