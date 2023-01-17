New date confirmed for Chesterfield's huge National League clash at Wrexham
A new date has been confirmed for Chesterfield’s huge National League clash against promotion rivals Wrexham.
By Liam Norcliffe
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 10:53am
The fixture at the Racecourse Ground has been postponed twice this season because of a waterlogged pitch and because of the Spireites’ FA Cup replay against West Brom tonight.
The game has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 28 (7.45pm).
It means Town will have as many as eight matches to play in February.
The Red Dragons are currently second and the Spireites are fourth, 10 points behind them, but they have two games in hand.