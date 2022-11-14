The game had been due to take place on Saturday, November 26 but the Spireites are in FA Cup action that weekend.

The fixture has now been rearranged for Tuesday, December 20 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It means Town will have a busy December with six matches crammed in.

Chesterfield's home match against Woking has been rearranged.

However, one of those is the FA Trophy third round, which is three days before the new Woking date, so there could be an opportunity to rotate the squad to ensure freshness for the visit of the Cards. The Blues visit Wrexham the week before Woking.

Darren Sarll’s men are currently fourth in the table, one place and one point behind Chesterfield. They have former Spireite Jim Kellermann in their ranks.