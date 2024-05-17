Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tim Akinola has made a bold statement about Chesterfield’s ambitions for the new season.

The midfielder has re-signed for the Spireites on a one-year deal with an option.

The 23-year-old was on loan at Town in the 2022/2023 season as they reached the play-off final but now he has penned a permanent deal.

After winning the National League title, the Nigerian fully believes that they can have another successful campaign in League Two.

"Honestly, we have got a really good bunch of players, the standard is so good, so my expectations are at least minimum play-offs and even to try to go for the league title,” he told 1866 Sport.

After his loan spell at Chesterfield, Akinola was released by Arsenal and he went over to play in Qatar. Despite being thousands of miles away, he still watched the Spireites’ matches and kept in touch with the players.

On coming back to the club, he said: “It is amazing. I am really, really happy. When the gaffer called me, I literally just said ‘yeah’ straight away. I loved it here last time so it is really good to be back.

"It just feels like home. When I was over there I was missing it. Everyone is just so grounded, so together like a family. When they got promoted I was so happy.”

He added: "The support here is amazing. The first time we came here my dad was so surprised with the turnout of fans and I am hearing there is even more now so we might have to build a new stadium!”