New Barnsley striker Andy Dallas will remember time at Chesterfield 'forever'

Andy Dallas says he will remember his time at Chesterfield ‘forever.’
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 08:49 BST

The 23-year-old joined on loan from Solihull Moors in the latter part of last season and scored eight goals in 14 appearances, including in the play-off final defeat at Wembley.

The Spireites made the Scot, who was a free agent, an attractive offer this sunmmer to try and tempt him to come back on a permanent basis but he has got himself a move to League One Barnsley, penning a three-year deal.

He posted on Instagram: “Cannot thank Chesterfield FC enough for the last few months of the season. Was an absolute pleasure.

Andy Dallas has signed for Barnsley. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
Andy Dallas has signed for Barnsley. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
“Proud to represent the town and feel the love from everyone at the club. I will remember that forever.”

He added: “Will certainly be back as a fan and admirer in the future.”

