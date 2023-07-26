New Barnsley striker Andy Dallas will remember time at Chesterfield 'forever'
The 23-year-old joined on loan from Solihull Moors in the latter part of last season and scored eight goals in 14 appearances, including in the play-off final defeat at Wembley.
The Spireites made the Scot, who was a free agent, an attractive offer this sunmmer to try and tempt him to come back on a permanent basis but he has got himself a move to League One Barnsley, penning a three-year deal.
He posted on Instagram: “Cannot thank Chesterfield FC enough for the last few months of the season. Was an absolute pleasure.
“Proud to represent the town and feel the love from everyone at the club. I will remember that forever.”
He added: “Will certainly be back as a fan and admirer in the future.”