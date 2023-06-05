FC HALIFAX TOWN

The Shaymen have confirmed that Milli Alli, Angelo Cappello, Tom Clarke, Tylor Golden, Jamie Cooke, Rob Harker, Jack Hunter, Jordan Keane, Jamie Stott and Luke Summerfield are all under contract for next season.

But the futures of Sam Johnson, Tom Scott, Jesse Debrah, Festus Arthur, Jack Senior, Harvey Gilmour, Kian Spence and Mani Dieseruvwe are still to be decided.

Experienced keeper David Stockdale has signed for a National League club.

HARTLEPOOL UNITED

The relegated Pools have brought in goalkeeper Joel Dixon, 29, following his release from League One Bolton. Dixon, who has had a previous spell at the club, won the National League title with Barrow in 2020 and also played for them in League Two before earning a move to the Trotters.

Young defender Kieran Burton, 19, also links up from Scarborough Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

YORK CITY

The Minstermen have snapped up experienced former Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers, Birmingham City and Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale. The 37-year-old, who won promotion to the Championship with the Owls this season, will also take on the role of head of recruitment. Stockdale started his career at York 20 years ago and made his debut aged 17.

BROMLEY

The Ravens have confirmed they are in talks with Omar Sowunmi, Reice Charles-Cook and Harry Forster about new contracts.

In other news, Cameron Green, Charlie Nicholas, Finlay Lovatt and Tunji Obembe have all been let go, but Callum Reynolds, Louis Dennis and Soul Kader have all extended their stays by a year.

KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS

The newly-promoted side have secured the signature of young striker Kieran Phillips, 20, who scored 16 goals for Gloucester City in the National League North this campaign.

DORKING WANDERERS

Vastly experienced former Millwall, Brentford and Bristol Rovers defender Tony Craig, 38, has penned a two-year deal following a successful loan spell from Crawley Town.

GATESHEAD

Central midfielder Ed Francis has signed a two-year contract after a successful loan spell at the club this season. The 23-year-old helped the Heed comfortably avoid relegation this season after joining on loan from Notts County and his performances have earned him a permanent deal.

