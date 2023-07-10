YORK CITY

The Minstermen, now under new ownership, have bolstered their defence with the signings of centre-backs Tyler Cordner, 24, from Aldershot Town and Callum Howe, 29, from Solihull Moors. Cordner won the Shots’ Player of the Year award, while Howe was captain at Moors. Both signed for undisclosed fees.

OLDHAM ATHLETIC

Former Chesterfield keeper Grant Smith is on the move.

Ex-Chesterfield defender, Charlie Raglan, 30, has made the move to Boundary Park after leaving Cheltenham Town.

GATESHEAD

Norwich City goalkeeper, Archie Mair, 22, who came on to save two penalties in the play-off final against Chesterfield last season, has joined The Heed on a season-long loan.

BROMLEY

Former Spireites goalkeeper, Grant Smith, 29, has signed on the dotted line after leaving Yeovil Town. Smith replaces fellow keeper Reice Charles-Cook, 29, who decided to leave after rejecting a new contract. Talented midfielder Harry Forster, 23, also turned down a new deal and has signed for Crawley Town.

BARNET

The Bees have brought in Chesterfield-born midfielder Zak Brunt, 21, for a fee from Sheffield United. The attacking midfielder has had two loan spells in the National League with Southend United and Boreham Wood.

BOREHAM WOOD

Manager Luke Garrard has swooped to sign striker Timmy Abraham, 22, after his release from Walsall. Former Dagenham and Redbridge pair Angelo Balanta, 33 and Mo Sagaf, 25, have also joined, as has Tom Whelan from Chesterfield.

WEALDSTONE

