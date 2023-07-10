National League transfers round-up as York City and Oldham Athletic do business and Norwich City keeper goes out on loan
YORK CITY
The Minstermen, now under new ownership, have bolstered their defence with the signings of centre-backs Tyler Cordner, 24, from Aldershot Town and Callum Howe, 29, from Solihull Moors. Cordner won the Shots’ Player of the Year award, while Howe was captain at Moors. Both signed for undisclosed fees.
OLDHAM ATHLETIC
Ex-Chesterfield defender, Charlie Raglan, 30, has made the move to Boundary Park after leaving Cheltenham Town.
GATESHEAD
Norwich City goalkeeper, Archie Mair, 22, who came on to save two penalties in the play-off final against Chesterfield last season, has joined The Heed on a season-long loan.
BROMLEY
Former Spireites goalkeeper, Grant Smith, 29, has signed on the dotted line after leaving Yeovil Town. Smith replaces fellow keeper Reice Charles-Cook, 29, who decided to leave after rejecting a new contract. Talented midfielder Harry Forster, 23, also turned down a new deal and has signed for Crawley Town.
BARNET
The Bees have brought in Chesterfield-born midfielder Zak Brunt, 21, for a fee from Sheffield United. The attacking midfielder has had two loan spells in the National League with Southend United and Boreham Wood.
BOREHAM WOOD
Manager Luke Garrard has swooped to sign striker Timmy Abraham, 22, after his release from Walsall. Former Dagenham and Redbridge pair Angelo Balanta, 33 and Mo Sagaf, 25, have also joined, as has Tom Whelan from Chesterfield.
WEALDSTONE
Striker Tahvon Campbell, 26, has joined on a season-long loan from fellow National League side Rochdale, who signed him from Woking in January 2022 after scoring 13 goals in the first-half of that season.