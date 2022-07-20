Chesterfield have made as many as 10 new signings ahead of the August 6 kick-off.

Here’s what business other teams around the division have been doing:

WEALDSTONE

Giant striker Kyle Hudlin has departed Solihull Moors.

Highly-rated striker Josh Umerah, 25, has joined League Two Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee after scoring 17 goals in all competitions last season.

WREXHAM

The title favourites have shown their pulling power by snapping up forward Elliott Lee from Championship Luton Town on a free transfer. The 27-year-old reportedly rejected offers from EFL clubs to sign for the Red Dragons.

Phil Parkinson has also added experienced goalkeeper Mark Howard, 35, who was Carlisle United’s Player of the Year last season, to the ranks on a free transfer.

SOLIHULL MOORS

Towering striker Kyle Hudlin, 21, has penned a two-year deal with Championship Huddersfield Town after leaving on a free transfer. The 6ft 9in man has immediately joined League Two AFC Wimbledon on loan.

SCUNTHORPE UNITED

The Iron have brought in midfielder Elliott Whithouse, 28, from Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer following a successful trial.

FC HALIFAX TOWN

The Shaymen have sold talented midfielder Kieran Green, 25, to League Two Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee.

But Halifax have signed striker Millenic Alli, 22, on a free transfer from last season’s National League champions Stockport County. Alli was loaned out to Chorley in the last campaign.

TORQUAY UNITED

Striker Will Goodwin, 20, has joined on loan from Championship club Stoke City.

BOREHAM WOOD