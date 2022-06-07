The Spireites are hopeful of making their first couple of additions this week ahead of the new campaign, which starts on August 6.

Here’s a round-up of what transfer activity has been happening elsewhere:

OLDHAM ATHLETIC

Former Chesterfield striker Scott Boden has got himself a new club.

The newly-relegated side, managed by former Spireites boss John Sheridan, have added two experienced players at both ends of the pitch.

The Latics have swooped for centre-back Liam Hogan, 33, who captained Stockport County to the National League title last season but he was not offered a new contract.

And striker Chris Porter, 38, has returned to Oldham for a second spell at the club after being let go by Crewe Alexandra.

NOTTS COUNTY

Despite not having a manager after Ian Burchnall left to join Forest Green Rovers, the Magpies have already brought in two new additions.

National League North top goalscorer and Player of the Season Macaulay Langstaff, 25, has linked up with the Meadow Lane club for an undisclosed fee. Langstaff scored 32 goals and made 14 assists as he helped Gateshead win the league title.

Notts have also snapped up right wing-back Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, 25, from Ebbsfleet United despite reported interest from Football League clubs.

But County have lost winger Elisha Sam, who scored against Chesterfield last season, after he requested that his contract be terminated so he can ‘pursue opportunities elsewhere.’

WREXHAM

The Red Dragons have released eight players following their failure to win promotion.

Lee Camp, Cameron Green, Dan Jarvis, David Jones, Jordan Ponticelli, Devonte Redmond, Dawid Szczepaniak and Kwame Thomas will all depart when their contracts expire this summer.

HALIFAX

The Shaymen have lost highly-rated defender Tom Bradbury, 24, after he left to ‘pursue other opportunities.’ He is being linked with Tranmere Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

However, they have secured Harvey Gilmour to a new deal and triggered contract extensions for Jesse Debrah, Jack Senior, Jay Benn and Kian Spence. Debrah is reportedly attracting interest from Huddersfield Town.

The West Yorkshire club have released Matt Stenson, Gerry McDonagh and Martin Woods.

SOLIHULL MOORS

The play-off finalists have wasted no time in announcing their retained list after missing out on promotion to Grimsby Town.

Adam Rooney, Jordan Cranston, Niall Clayton, Ben Usher-Shipway, Melis Bushaj, Tom Allsopp and Danny Newton have all been let go.

But the Moors have extended the deals of Alex Gudger and Joe Sbarra, while Jamey Osborne, Reiss McNally, Justin Donawa and Kyle Hudlin have been offered new contracts. Hudlin is being linked with a move to Huddersfield.

BOREHAM WOOD

The Wood have released Gus Mafuta, Kane Smith, James Comley and Adrian Clifton, while Frankie Raymond and Jamie Reckford have been transfer-listed.

YORK CITY

Former Chesterfield striker Scott Boden has joined the newly-promoted Minsterman after leaving Boreham Wood.