Transfer activity is starting to pick up pace as clubs start to shape their squads for the new campaign.

Here’s some of the deals which have taken place in the last 24 hours or so.

NOTTS COUNTY

Kyle Wootton has left Notts County.

The Magpies have lost last season’s top goalscorer Kyle Wootton to newly-promoted League Two side Stockport County after he rejected a new contract at Meadow Lane.

The striker, 25, joins the Hatters on a free transfer after scoring 22 goals in all competitions and 59 in 134 appearances in total.

Wootton has signed a three-year deal.

HALIFAX

Like Notts, the Shaymen have also seen their leading marksman depart for the Football League.

Billy Waters has followed manager Pete Wild to Barrow after scoring 21 goals for Halifax last season.

The 27-year-old has penned a two-year contract.

Also departing is key defender and captain Niall Maher, who leaves after four-and-a-half years at the club and more than 150 appearances. He is being linked with a number of Football League sides.

But there is some good news for Shaymen fans after they have managed to tie down Jamie Allen to a new contract.

ALTRINCHAM

Manager Phil Parkinson and his assistant Neil Sorvel have turned down an approach from another club, Alty confirmed in a statement.

The interested club was not named but Notts County had been linked with a move for Parkinson after Ian Burchnall’s departure to Forest Green Rovers.

“We’re looking forward to driving Alty forward in this new era with this exciting young team we’ve assembled so far this season,” Parkinson said.

BARNET

The Bees have brought in a double promotion-winning midfielder.

Michael Phillips, 24, who came through the ranks at Crystal Palace, has joined on a permanent deal after winning the National League South title with Wealdstone in 2020/21 and Maidstone United in 2021/22.

He is Barnet’s first summer addition.

MAIDSTONE UNITED

The newly-promoted outfit have secured former Spireite Jerome Binnom-Williams to a new deal.