National League transfers round-up as former Chesterfield striker moves on

Here is a round-up of the latest transfers to have taken place in the National League:
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st May 2023, 10:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:56 BST

SOLIHULL MOORS

The Moors have already made four new signings as they aim to reshape their squad. They have brought in defender Kyle Morrison, 27, from Kidderminster Harriers, left-back Joe Newton, 21, from Havant & Waterlooville, midfielder Matty Warburton, 31, from Halifax, and striker Connor Hall, 25, who scored 23 goals for Chorley last season.

EASTLEIGH

Paul McCallum in action for Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Paul McCallum in action for Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Former Chesterfield loanee Paul McCallum, 29, has rejoined the Spitfires. He was a free agent after being released by Dagenham and Redbridge. McCallum scored 35 goals in 67 appearances in a previous spell at Eastleigh. “This offer stood out the most to me because I feel like I have unfinished business,” he said.

The Spitfires have also brought in midfielder Jake Taylor, 31, from Stevenage and goalkeeper Joe McDonnell, 28, has extended his stay after signing on the dotted line.

WOKING

Speedy winger Dennon Lewis, 23, has joined on a one-year deal after leaving Boreham Wood.

And midfielder Rohan Ince, 30, has signed for another two years.

BARNET

Winger Sam Barratt, 27, has penned a deal after leaving Maidenhead United, where he scored 41 goals in 170 games.

Joining him at the Bees is defender Adebola Oluwo, 23, from Chelmsford City.

Meanwhile, midfielder Harry Pritchard, 30, has earned himself a new ‘long-term’ contract after scoring 16 goals last season.

DORKING WANDERERS

Manager Marc White has swooped to sign goalkeeper Harrison Male, 22, from Worthing. Male came through the ranks at Leeds United and has also represented England at youth level.

ALTRINCHAM

Striker Jordan Hulme, 32, has departed to join Northern Premier League outfit Radcliffe.

MAIDENHEAD UNITED

The Magpies have added defender Kevin Lokko, 27 to their ranks after he left National League South side Farnborough.

