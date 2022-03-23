After leading the league for long parts of this season, Chesterfield are now a whopping 66/1 to lift the title.
It promises to be a cracking battle to follow Stockport out of the division.
Here’s how bookies rate the chances of the promotion hopefuls.
1. Stockport County
With a ten point lead, Stockport are 1/12 to win the league and 1/10 to get promotion.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Chesterfield
Chesterfield are most likely looking at the play-offs now. They are 1/16 for the top seven and 7/2 shots for promotion.
Photo: Getty Images
3. FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax are 1/25 on for a top seven finish. They are 7/2 shots for promotion.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Wrexham
Wrexham are 8/1 to win the league and 5/4 shots to finally regain their Football League status.
Photo: AFP via Getty Images