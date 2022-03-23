Chesterfield's title hopes have all but ended, but they are still a good shout for promotion.

National League promotion odds: Stockport look nailed on for the title and how the bookies rate Chesterfield, Wrexham, Notts County and FC Halifax Town's hopes of promotion

Stockport County are now ten clear at the top after Chesterfield’s defeat at Altrincham and are heavy favourites to win the league.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 10:30 am

After leading the league for long parts of this season, Chesterfield are now a whopping 66/1 to lift the title.

It promises to be a cracking battle to follow Stockport out of the division.

Here’s how bookies rate the chances of the promotion hopefuls.

1. Stockport County

With a ten point lead, Stockport are 1/12 to win the league and 1/10 to get promotion.

2. Chesterfield

Chesterfield are most likely looking at the play-offs now. They are 1/16 for the top seven and 7/2 shots for promotion.

3. FC Halifax Town

FC Halifax are 1/25 on for a top seven finish. They are 7/2 shots for promotion.

4. Wrexham

Wrexham are 8/1 to win the league and 5/4 shots to finally regain their Football League status.

