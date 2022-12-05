The high-stakes match, which decides who is promoted to League Two, has not been held at Wembley since 2020.

West Ham United’s London Stadium hosted the final last season and it was at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But National League general manager, Marc Ives, has told the BBC that the plan is for it to return to the national stadium this campaign.

Wembley Stadium.

“Haven’t quite signed on the dotted line yet but we are countable to say that we are planning on holding the final at Wembley on the 13th of May,” he said.

Chesterfield are currently fourth in the National League table and would go into the play-offs as things stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad