Hartlepool United won last season's National League play-off final against Torquay United.

With eight games remaining, Chesterfield sit third in the table and they will be hoping to secure their spot in the coming weeks.

The team who tops the league after 44 matches is automatically promoted as champions, which currently would be Stockport County.

The six teams below them then go into the play-offs, with the second and third-placed teams advancing straight to the semi-finals, while fourth plays seventh and fifth faces sixth in an elimination round.

The second-placed team then plays the winner of fifth vs sixth and the team in third plays the winner of fourth vs seventh.

The regular season ends on Sunday, May 15.

The National League has confirmed to the DT that the elimination rounds wil take place on Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26.

The semi-finals will be on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

The date and venue for the final has not been confirmed, but it will either be Saturday, June 4 or Sunday, June 5.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Wed 25 May – Eliminator A – 5th v 6th

Thur 26 May – Eliminator B – 4th v 7th

Sat 28 May – Semi Final – 2nd v winner of Eliminator A

Sun 29 May – Semi Final – 3rd v winner of Eliminator B