National League manager sacked after poor run of results
AFC Fylde have parted ways with Adam Murray, who led them to the National League North title last season.
The Coasters are bottom of the table after just two wins in their first 15 games, leaving them five points from safety.
Murray’s last match in charge was Saturday’s 3-0 away defeat to Oxford City.
Chesterfield beat the Coasters 4-2 away earlier in the season.
Announcing the departure of the former Stags player and manager, the club said in a statement: “Following the recent run of results, the board of directors have today decided to relieve head coach Adam Murray of his duties with immediate effect.
“The board would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Adam for achieving last year’s promotion to the National League and wish him all the best for the future.
“The club will now begin an immediate search for a new head coach, but in the meantime, director of football Chris Beech will take over the running of the team, starting with Saturday’s important FA Cup tie against Leek Town.”