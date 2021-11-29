National League manager leaves after poor run of results
Manager Ian Culverhouse has left National League side King’s Lynn Town by mutual consent following a poor run of results.
The Linnets are second bottom, have lost eight consecutive games and are six points from safety.
The club said the decision was made ‘following a number of meetings and discussions over the past few days.’
Chairman Stephen Cleeve and Culverhouse ‘both agreed this action is in the best interest of the club going forward,’ the club said in a statement.
Cleeve said “There is no doubting that Ian played an important and integral part in our recent history, not least in gaining back-to back-promotions. However, football is a results-driven business and given this season’s results and our home form, it was simply not fair to allow the situation to drift any longer for the club or for Ian. I would like to place on record my thanks for what Ian has done at tand would like to wish him well in his future career.”