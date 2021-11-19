The Spireites lead the way at the top of the National League after just one defeat in 15 so far this season.

Town are unbeaten in eight but the boss has warned they can’t get carried away.

"It is a good feeling, there is a buzz around Chesterfield, not just around the ground,” he said.

James Rowe.

"The attendances suggest everybody is excited.

"But we have got to stay level-headed, it is fantastic we are top of the tree and it is a great marker after a third of the season but we have got two-thirds left and as we know the National League is a rollercoaster.

"We have got to be ready for when the adversity comes and bounce back like we did when we had adversity against Woking. That is a marker of a good team, sometimes you do not get want you want or perhaps deserve sometimes with performances but it is about what you do in the next game.

"It is important to remember that nothing is won in November."

On Saturday the Blues travel to eight-placed Solihull Moors who took League One Wigan to extra-time in the FA Cup on Tuesday night before eventually losing 2-1.

Rowe attended the game and felt Moors were unlucky not to win.

“I think it will be a very tight game,” he explained.

"We need to make sure we have passages of play certainly in the first-half.

"As the away team we need to show our intent from the start to match them and hopefully as the pattern comes out I think we can have more influence on the end result as the game goes on.”

Solihull played 120 minutes of football in midweek while Chesterfield were not in action so does Rowe think that could work in their favour?