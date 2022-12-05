Currently there are only two promotion places, one automatic and one through the play-offs, from the National League to League Two. But four teams get promoted from League Two to League One and the calls to even it out to three up, three down across the EFL are growing louder.

The National League arguably has bigger clubs than those in League Two, with the likes of Chesterfield, Wrexham, Notts County and Southend United all averaging bigger crowds than some of those in the division above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams from the National League have consistently shown they can more than hold their own when promoted to League Two, with many often going on to get promoted again. Chesterfield, for example, have beaten three League Two sides in the last 12 months in the FA Cup without conceding a goal.

Chesterfield have beaten three League Two teams in the FA Cup in the last 12 months.

National League general manager, Marc Ives, confirmed that talks are ‘ongoing.’

“Would a three up, three down situation be better for the game, not just the National League but across the pyramid of football from step six right the way through the game? Yes of course it would,” Ives told the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t go into the details but we are having conversations with the EFL about progressing that and what I can say is that they are constructive conservations and I would be hopeful at some stage in the future we will get into that situation where we have three up, three down. It is what football deserves. They are ongoing conversations.”

However, Ives confirmed that any proposal would need to be approved by EFL clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It is a fantastic league, it is a tough league to get out of with a lot of very good clubs in it, so if you are an EFL club that comes down would you not want the opportunity to get out of it as soon as you possibly can? Three up, three down is a better way of achieving that.