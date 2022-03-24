National League deadline day: Live updates as club's fine-tune squads for the run-in
National League club’s have until 5pm today to rejig their squad’s ahead of the run-in.
Follow our live feed through the day to find out what Chesterfield FC, their promotion rivals, and the rest of the league are up to.
DEADLINE DAY: Live updates
Last updated: Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 08:30
- Today (5pm) is the deadline for National League clubs to add to their squads for this season
- Paul Cook hopeful of bringing in some new faces
- Two brothers announced £1m investment in Spireites at AGM last night
And he’s happy to be back at Eastleigh
Eastleigh have started their business early with this loan extension.
Camp extends Eastleigh loan
AFC Bournemouth defender Brennan Camp has extended his loan spell with Eastleigh until the end of the season.
‘Day to remember'
'Day to remember' - Spireites chief executive reveals his reaction to suprise £1m investment by brothers
Chief executive John Croot says it was a ‘day to remember’ when he was told two Chesterfield brothers wanted to invest £1m in the Spireites.
Last night’s big breaking news
Two brothers invest £1m into Chesterfield Football Club in exciting development for Spireites
Two Chesterfield brothers have invested £1m into the Spireites.
Won’t be able to add to their squad today because they follow different transfer rules. Their deadline has already gone.
Stockport boss Dave Challinor:
“We’re hoping to get some done (transfers).”
“We need to cover eventualities. We need cover, ideally, on the right and in the centre.
“If we can get the right ones then we’ll do it.”
Solid signing
This happened earlier in the week but Grimsby have made a shrewd signing in bringing in midfielder Gavan Holohan on a permanent deal from Hartlepool United.
The 30-year-old played a big part in helping the Poolies get promoted to League Two last season.
“It’s something that has been on the cards for the last few weeks, when I spoke to the gaffer it didn’t take much persuading,” Holohan said.
Cook on transfers
ALTRINCHAM REACTION: Paul Cook 'hopeful' of adding to squad as Spireites slip to defeat
Paul Cook said there is ‘money available’ to strengthen Chesterfield’s squad as the transfer deadline looms.
And welcome to our live blog as we keep an eye on what is happening around the National League on ‘transfer deadline day’.
Clubs, including Chesterfield, only have today to strengthen their squads for this season. After that, they will have to go with the players they have got.
Stay tuned for all the latest moves.