The fixtures for the upcoming campaign will be announced on Wednesday, July 6.

The season will get underway one month later on Saturday, August 6.

The last day of the regular season is set to be Saturday, April 29.

Chesterfield will be playing in the National League for a fifth consecutive season.

The play-off elimination ties will take place on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3, while both semi-finals are on Sunday May 7.

The final is the following weekend on Saturday, May 13. The venue is yet to be confirmed.

Kick-off times for the play-off clashes will be confirmed in due course, the National League said.

Dates for the FA Cup and FA Trophy will be announced by the FA.

Chesterfield are due back in pre-season training in the first week of July.