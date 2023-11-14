National League confirm Southend United-Chesterfield match decision
The Spireites’ visit to Roots Hall on Saturday had been in doubt because three Shrimpers players have been called-up for international duty. In the EFL, that would be enough for a postponement request to be lodged, but the game will go ahead, it has been confirmed. Southend already have a threadbare squad because of their ongoing off the field issues.
The Spireites said: “It has been confirmed that Saturday’s match at Southend United is going ahead.
“Three Southend players had received international call-ups, leading to speculation that the fixture may be called-off.
“The National League has, however, ruled that the fixture must go ahead as planned.”
Southend United said in a statement: “The club has received international call-ups for Noor Husin, Daniel Kanu and Mauro Vilhete. We are delighted for the players.
“We believed that the loss of these three players from the matchday squad would trigger a postponement to the fixture against Chesterfield this weekend.
“However, earlier this evening the National League confirmed that the fixture must be played on Saturday.
“We respect the National League’s decision, and we look forward to welcoming Chesterfield to Roots Hall as planned.”
The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports (3pm KO).