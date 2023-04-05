News you can trust since 1855
National League confirm play-of final venue and eliminator and semi-final dates and kick-off times

The 2023 National League play-off final will be held at Wembley for the first time in three years, it has been confirmed.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

It is set to take place on Saturday, May 13 at 3pm.

It will be the first time the final has been at the national stadium since 2020. In 2021 it was at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate and last year West Ham United’s London Stadium hosted it.

National League general manager, Mark Ives, said: “The Vanarama National League promotion final is the most highly anticipated date in our calendar.

Wembley will host the National League play-off final.Wembley will host the National League play-off final.
Wembley will host the National League play-off final.
“We are delighted to be staging our showpiece promotion final at the most iconic football stadium in the world for the first time in three years.

“Grimsby Town won promotion last season in the most dramatic of circumstances and that is the kind of drama I’m sure will be reproduced this year at a fitting venue.”

Fans can already buy ‘early bird’ tickets for the final priced £20 for adults, £10 for over 60s, while under 16s go free. The deadline is Thursday, April 27.

One free ticket can be ordered for each adult or senior ticket purchased. Additional tickets for under 16s over the above allowance can be purchased for £5 each.

Tickets can be bought from the Wembley Portal here. General sale information will be confirmed shortly.

The National League has also confirmed that top division fixtures on the last day of the season will kick-off at 5.30pm (Chesterfield host Maidstone United). National League North and National League South games remain at 3pm.

Here is the National League play-off schedule:

  • Eliminator A (5th v 6th) – Tuesday, 2 May - 7.45pm
  • Eliminator B – (4th v 7th) – Wednesday, 3 May – 7.45pm
  • Semi-final (2nd v Eliminator A Winner) – Sunday, 7 May – 12.30pm
  • Semi-final – (3rd v Eliminator B Winner) – Sunday 7 May – 3.30pm
  • Final – Saturday, 13 May – 3pm

All the play-off games, including the final, will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

