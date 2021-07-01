National League clubs vote to introduce salary caps

Could Alfreton be facing a salary cap? Oliver Atkin

National League clubs voted in favour of capping salaries for future seasons at today's annual general meeting. Other topics discussed included the number of relegations and promotions for next season and how the next campaign could proceed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here is a round-up of today's meeting...

The National League’s AGM has taken place today via conference call.

Southend United and Grimsby Town were welcomed into the 2021-22 season constitution, replacing promoted Sutton United and Hartlepool United to make up a 23-team National League division.

The number of clubs relegated in the National League will be reduced to three to take the total up to 24 teams from the following season.

There has been no change to the league structure in National League North and South from the 2020-21 constitution.

To accommodate an increase to 24 clubs in each division from the 2022-23 campaign, three clubs collectively will be relegated from Step Two to Step Three and replaced by 8 promoted teams.

National League clubs appointed three directors following a vote taken of prior to the AGM.

Richard Simkin of Stockport County and Chesterfield’s Martin Thacker will join the board for the first time, while Aldershot Town chairman Shahid Azeem regains his position for a third term.

The board wishes to place on record its thanks to departing director Anthony Kleanthous for his dedicated service over many years.

An ordinary resolution was voted in favour of by member clubs to introduce a salary cap from the 2022-23 season (the National League's minutes did not state amounts although it has been reported the suggested figures will be £900k per year for each Step One club and £540k per Step Two club).

A working party represented by clubs will consult with the aim of bringing a full proposal to the 2022 EGM for the membership to vote on.

A second ordinary resolution was also voted in favour of by member clubs for the National League to form a Standards/Ethics committee as part of the League’s governance structure.

The National League will draw up terms of reference for the committee in consultation with all member clubs to be approved at a future general meeting.

The National League has continued to assess the likely impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the 2021-22 season.

All clubs have been surveyed for their views on the potential implications which could arise during the course of the next campaign.

The AGM attendees were informed the season will not begin without spectators or suitable grant funding.

A contingency is also being discussed, should the season not be completed in its entirety.

The league will be meeting with clubs to finalise these arrangements.