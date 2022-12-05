National League fixtures, including Chesterfield’s home match against Dorking Wanderers, are due to be 3pm kick-offs.

But with England taking on France at 7pm, it will leave some fans, especially those travelling to away games, in a rush to make the kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the National League has confirmed it will be ‘happy to accomodate requests’ from clubs. The deadline is 4pm on Tuesday.

Chesterfield host Dorking Wanderers in the National League on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

In a statement the National League said: “The league have been contacted by a number of clubs regarding concerns about a clash with National League fixtures and England’s World Cup quarter-final being played on Saturday, 10 December with France, albeit different kick-off times.

“The National League will not be issuing blanket rearrangements for every fixture but will be happy to accommodate requests from clubs to amend kick-off times providing both clubs agree on such.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any clubs wishing to amend their kick-off times will need to make a request to the league by Tuesday, 6 December at 4pm.

“Any clubs wishing not to amend kick-off time will go ahead with their scheduled time.”