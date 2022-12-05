News you can trust since 1855
National League clubs including Chesterfield and Notts County given deadline to submit kick-off time change to avoid England-France clash

National League clubs will be allowed to change the kick-off time for their games this Saturday to avoid a clash with England’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

By Liam Norcliffe
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 2:11pm

National League fixtures, including Chesterfield’s home match against Dorking Wanderers, are due to be 3pm kick-offs.

But with England taking on France at 7pm, it will leave some fans, especially those travelling to away games, in a rush to make the kick-off.

But the National League has confirmed it will be ‘happy to accomodate requests’ from clubs. The deadline is 4pm on Tuesday.

Chesterfield host Dorking Wanderers in the National League on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

In a statement the National League said: “The league have been contacted by a number of clubs regarding concerns about a clash with National League fixtures and England’s World Cup quarter-final being played on Saturday, 10 December with France, albeit different kick-off times.

“The National League will not be issuing blanket rearrangements for every fixture but will be happy to accommodate requests from clubs to amend kick-off times providing both clubs agree on such.

“Any clubs wishing to amend their kick-off times will need to make a request to the league by Tuesday, 6 December at 4pm.

“Any clubs wishing not to amend kick-off time will go ahead with their scheduled time.”

