National League clubs including Chesterfield and Notts County given deadline to submit kick-off time change to avoid England-France clash
National League clubs will be allowed to change the kick-off time for their games this Saturday to avoid a clash with England’s World Cup quarter-final against France.
National League fixtures, including Chesterfield’s home match against Dorking Wanderers, are due to be 3pm kick-offs.
But with England taking on France at 7pm, it will leave some fans, especially those travelling to away games, in a rush to make the kick-off.
But the National League has confirmed it will be ‘happy to accomodate requests’ from clubs. The deadline is 4pm on Tuesday.
In a statement the National League said: “The league have been contacted by a number of clubs regarding concerns about a clash with National League fixtures and England’s World Cup quarter-final being played on Saturday, 10 December with France, albeit different kick-off times.
“The National League will not be issuing blanket rearrangements for every fixture but will be happy to accommodate requests from clubs to amend kick-off times providing both clubs agree on such.
“Any clubs wishing to amend their kick-off times will need to make a request to the league by Tuesday, 6 December at 4pm.
“Any clubs wishing not to amend kick-off time will go ahead with their scheduled time.”