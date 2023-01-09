He was appointed in March 2020 and led them to the National League South title last season.

But the newly-promoted side are second from bottom and three points from safety after losing six league games in a row.

Chief executive, Bill Williams, said: “We have made the difficult decision to part company with Hakan and his assistant Terry Harris, following the recent run of results.

Hakan Hayrettin.

“These decisions are never easy, and the board felt the time was right to make this change now – with just under half the season remaining – to give us an opportunity to retain our National League status.

“On behalf of the owners, directors and all staff involved with Maidstone United, we would like to express our thanks to Hak and Terry for all their time, effort and guidance while they’ve been at the club.”

