One of Chesterfield’s upcoming opponents have sacked their manager.

Woking have announced the departure of Darren Sarll, with the club sitting 14th in the National League, after winning just two of their last 10, including three in a row in all competitions.

The Cards finished fourth and reached the play-off elimination round last season but this time they are seven points adrift of the top seven. They also suffered an embarrassing FA Cup defeat to eighth-tier Ramsgate last week. Sarll’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at relegation-threatened Oxford City.

Chesterfield travel to the Kingfield Stadium a week on Tuesday.

“Woking Football Club can confirm that it has relieved manager Darren Sarll of his duties with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Darren for one of the club’s most successful seasons in recent history and wish him well in his future endeavours both on and off the pitch.

“Assistant manager Ian Dyer has been asked to take charge of the first-team for the upcoming home fixtures against Oldham and Chesterfield.