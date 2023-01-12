The Robins said interest in the winger, who will wear the number 10 shirt and has penned an 18-month deal, had ‘intensified in recent weeks with several parties registering a willingness to meet a buy-out clause in his contract.’

Colclough was under contract at Alty until this summer and they came back with improved terms but it was not enough to keep their ‘prized asset.’

In a statement Altrincham said: “Despite the club’s best efforts to talk him into staying and extending a spectacularly-successful spell at The J.Davidson Stadium, Ryan felt the time was right for a move and indicated a wish to accept Chesterfield’s offer.

Ryan Colclough has signed for Chesterfield from Altrincham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“The 28-year old’s stance, allied to the bid on the table, left Alty with little room for manoeuvre and marked the end of the road for one of the most eye-catching Robins careers of recent times.

"Even when the buy-out clause was met, the club refused to accept defeat and came back in with significantly increased terms for their prized asset before ultimately having to concede that those on offer elsewhere could not be matched.

“In addition, there was another factor to take into account, with the near-certainty that, should his blistering form continue, he would be snapped up for nothing at the end of the season.”

Colclough departs the Robins after joining them in October 2020 and he paid tribute to them for giving him his ‘love’ back for football.

In a statement he said: “I'd like to thank everyone involved with Altrincham Football Club from the bottom of my heart. Just when I thought I was falling out of love with the game, Altrincham and everyone involved showed me exactly why I fell in love with it.

"I feel proud to have been part of the journey over the last few years and the transition from part-time to full-time.

"All the blood, sweat and tears put in behind the scenes by multiple members of the club who go above and beyond for the cause have been an honour to play under, along with all of my team-mates; it's been one of the best groups I've worked with.

"I also want to say how grateful I am to the fans who have shown me great support from day one.”

Colclough also had some nice words for Alty boss Phil Parkinson for giving him the ‘opportunity when no-one else would.’

He added: “He believed in me and gave me the support I needed - he always took time out to help me, and I know he will bring the club great success and progression.

